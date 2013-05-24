Retailers, Consumers Nab New Version MacBook Pro MD318 LL/A at Rock Bottom APUMAC Price

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Apumac , one of the largest and most reputable distributors of Apple products sold overseas, is taking a bite out of the cost of the popular technology. The company today announced its “Insane Sale” on the new version of the MacBook Pro MD318 LL/A, now being sold for only $675 including the cost of domestic shipping. This “insane rate” is being offered to retailers purchasing 55 units or more.



Millions of consumers have a longtime affinity for the Apple products family. From the iPhone to the iPad, iPod, iMac, MacBook and more, the products have a reputation for being a competitive leader in the technology industry. With each new product release, retailers scramble to stock their shelves in anticipation of the loyal consumer rush.



The MacBook Pro MD318 LL/A is one of Apple’s recently upgraded product offerings. A powerful notebook computer with an innovative, aluminum unibody design, the 15.4” MacBook Pro is loaded with advanced power management features and an integrated battery.



APUMAC is one of the largest and most reputable distributors of Apple products sold overseas and offers an extensive, online, wholesale-product inventory. The “insane rate” of $675 includes the cost of domestic shipping, and is being offered to retailers purchasing 55 MacBook Pro MD318 LL/A units or more. Insurance is not included in this price offer/promotion. Consumers ordering less than 55 units still enjoy a deep discount, paying only $898 per unit—“still a huge savings,” says APUMAC company spokesperson Mike Amara.



According to Amara, units being sold during the “Insane Sale” are in limited supply. To learn more about APUMAC’s current “Insane Sale” promotion on the MacBook Pro MD318 LL/A, or to take advantage of the $675 sales price, e-mail a distribution representative at sales@apumac.com



About APUMAC

APUMAC specializes in bulk distribution of the entire Apple product line and products made by Samsung. The company is committed to providing top-rated customer service and is fast becoming a leader in the industry. In addition to Apple product distribution, the company offers exclusive repair and rental equipment services worldwide. More information about the current sales promotion is available on the company website.



