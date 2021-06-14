Retailing in Germany Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 99 pages, titled as 'Retailing in Germany - Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Amazon, KiK, Edeka, Aldi. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary



This report provides both the historic and forecast market data of total retail sales in Germany. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value trends, with individual sector details in overall retail. The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The report also reveals major retailers in each sector and their market share along with their price and market positioning in 2020.



This report uses data from GlobalData's Retail database showing the trends in the market and sectors by value. It also reveals the major retailers by market share in 2020 in each of the sectors. All data includes the impact COVID-19 has had on sales in 2020 (forecasted at the date of publication).



Scope



- The overall retail industry in Germany is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2025 to reach EUR 678.8 bn.

- Food & Grocery is the dominating sector with EUR 266.4 bn in 2020 but Clothing & Footwear is the fastest growing sector, which will grow at 6.5% CAGR between 2020-2025 to reach EUR 79.8 bn.

- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and hard discounters is the leading channel, but online channel is expected to see the maximum growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8.0% between 2020-2025 to reach EUR 122.7 bn.

- The Germany retail industry is dominated by mass market players



Reasons to Buy



- Gain a comprehensive view of the retail industry and forecasts to 2025

- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the retail market

- Investigate current and forecast trends in retail sectors to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

- Understand who the main competitors are in the sectors and their price positioning



