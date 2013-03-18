"Retailing in Venezuela" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Retailing in Venezuela" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- High price increases drove most of the value growth in 2012, while consumers increased purchases in some categories. Positive economic growth provided certain consumer groups with higher disposable income but the general retailing environment reflected low dynamism. Smaller numbers of outlets and limited expansion of chains were the result of a difficult context for private companies.
Euromonitor International's Retailing in Venezuela report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
