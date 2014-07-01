Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Retailing in India - Market Summary & Forecasts", report, published by researcher, provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments across key channels in India. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, government policies towards business, the influence of various economic variables on the retail industry, new online and technology trends, the competitive landscape across product segments, and detail of key retailers.



Key Findings

- A strong and growing economy presents numerous opportunities for organized retailers, the country's young and expanding middle class hold the key for the growth of retail industry



- Festive seasons and national holidays which are spread across the year are stimulating consumer retail spending, rural areas are still largely untapped markets



- Infrastructure, policy paralysis and supply chain constraints are some of the major growth roadblocks for the growth of retail



- The niche online channel is set to increase by seven times over the forecast period.



- Organized food and grocery and personal care markets are all set to suffer increased competition from international players, while clothing and footwear retailers target second and third-tier cities for sales growth.



Synopsis

- Retailing in India - Market Summary & Forecasts" is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends, forecasts and opportunities in India's retail market



- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, changing economic and population factors, and the influence of internet and technology in the retail industry.



- The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights of the changing retail dynamics across various product segments across different channels; with in-depth analysis of 26 product categories and 17 retail channels.



- It provides an overview of key retailers operating across the main product segments and their presence across channels



Reasons To Buy

- The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Indian retail market for companies already operating in and those wishing to enter the Indian market.



- Understand which channels and products will be the major winners and losers over the coming years and plan accordingly, with a comprehensive coverage covering of 26 products, across 12 product sectors that include: Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Personal Care, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Luggage and Leather Goods



- Benefit from a detailed analysis of vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market.



- Monitor the competitive landscape with the analysis of key international and domestic players in each of the 12 product sectors.



