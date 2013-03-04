Retailing Trends in Consumer Health: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Retailing Trends in Consumer Health" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Consumer health retailers are continuously innovating in an effort to adapt to new regulatory policies, demographic preferences, technological developments and public health influences. Health and wellness trends are holding a great deal of sway over everything from store formats to marketing strategies. Younger consumers seek more internet and mobile shopping options, while ageing ones require different services. Companies are finding creative ways to personalise the retailing experience.
Euromonitor International’s Retailing Trends in Consumer Health global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
