Retaliation for the Boston Bombing Being Closely Monitored by the DOJ: Grover Arnett Lawyer

While focused on the process of prosecuting the suspect of the Boston Marathon bombing, the DOJ is also closely watching and protecting cultural groups from retaliatory attacks.



In a speech delivered on Monday, April 29 to the Anti-Defamation League, Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. said the defendant would be held accountable “to the fullest extent of the law”. Mr. Holder stopped short of actually implying that the death penalty would be aggressively sought for the 19-year-old accused of carrying out the gruesome attack on April 15 at the finish line of the celebrated Boston Marathon which injured 260 and killed three.



Turning his attention towards those who might seek retaliatory actions against Muslims or other groups, Holder said, “But I also want to make clear that – just as we will pursue relentlessly anyone who would target our people or attempt to terrorize our cities – the Justice Department is firmly committed to protecting innocent people against misguided acts of retaliation.”



The frenzy stirred up by media reports stressing Islamic extremism as the supreme motivation for the attack seems to be to what Holder was referring. Since the incident, Holder said that over 800 cases of vandalism, assaults, threats, and other acts of violence have been investigated against Muslims, Sikhs, South Asians, Arabs and other minorities that are perceived to be associated with such extremist groups.



Holder went on to call for an open dialogue and to promote understanding that diverts prejudice and suspicion. He stressed that this was the best way to move past the pain of the tragedy and overcome adversity. Holder ended his speech by saying that the country can move forward to a day when being Arab, Muslim, Jewish, gay, black, or a person of any other group would not be associated with high risk or discrimination.



The DOJ’s watchfulness brings the hope that this horrible national tragedy can be worked through and settled without causing a chain reaction of retaliatory attacks against others who are innocent and merely seeking to live happy and productive lives in the United States.



