The global retargeting software market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, according to the HTF MI study. Increasing demand for online advertising and rising number of websites propelled by growing number of SMEs are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



The market study is being classified by Type (On Premise and Cloud Based), by Application (A/B Testing, Audience Targeting, Behavioural; Testing, Conversion Tracking, Geo Targeting, Mobile Retargeting, Personalization, Recommendation Engine, Social Media Targeting and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up.



AdRoll Group (United States), Connectio (Netherlands), ConvertFlow (United States), emBlue (Peru), Feathr (United States), Fixel (United States), IBM (United States), Madgicx (Israel), Oracle (United States), Outbrain (United States), Retargeting.biz (Romania), Salesforce.com (United States), TargetBay (United States) and Vizury (Indonesia) are some of the key players profiled in the study.



The vendors in this market are majorly focusing on developing innovative products and solutions in order to cater to the market's demands to remain competitive in the global market. According to the recent global industry crisis due to outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to be one of the major challenges for the vendors of this market as the production and markets of different industries have been shut down for an ambiguous period of time. Research Analyst at HTF MI predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Retargeting Software market throughout the predicted period.



Segment Analysis



HTF MI has segmented the market of Global Retargeting Software market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Retargeting Software has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers



Increasing Number of Websites Propelled by Growing Number of SMEs

Rising Demand for Online Advertisement



Market Trend



Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Retargeting Software



Restraints



High Cost of Solutions



Opportunities



Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Challenges



Short-term Challenges due to Reduced Operations Across Different Industries & Economic Crisis caused by COVID-19 Pandemic Across the World



Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Lock-Down of Cities & Shutting Down of Operations Across Different Industries Across the World Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic is Impacting the Demand for Retargeting Software



Analyst Comment



Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to more than 200 countries across the world along with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the retargeting software market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like scheduled public transportation cancellations; downfall in the real estate sector; travel bans and quarantines; closed operations across hotels & restaurants; banning of public gatherings & events; large slow-down in the supply chain of different markets; stock market unpredictability; declining business assurance, and uncertainty in the future market dynamics.



