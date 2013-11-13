Rethinking Beauty: Exploring New Growth Models - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Rethinking Beauty: Exploring New Growth Models", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- As the beauty industry gears up for another challenging year of economic uncertainty, companies must offer the right mix of quality and value, and look beyond traditional markets. In a recovering global environment, there is scope for upscale targeted solutions, which offer not only technically advanced formulations but increasingly personalised services. At the other end of the scale, a one-size-fits-all approach seems to suit a lifestyle where value-for-money and time-saving are paramount.
Euromonitor International's Rethinking Beauty: Exploring New Growth Models global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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