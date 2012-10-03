Rethinking Male and Female Health and Beauty Routines - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Canadean: "Rethinking Male and Female Health and Beauty Routines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- This report offers a completely fresh look at men's and women's Health and Beauty routines, allowing marketers to understand people's consumption patterns like never before. This offers unique opportunities to effectively target new consumer groups, behaviors and trends.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
A lack of data on actual usage by specific consumers has forced observers to focus on shopper and retail audit data of Health and Beauty products, which provides an incomplete picture. Canadean's consumer survey provides unique empirical data on actual consumer behavior, providing a completely fresh insight into these markets, consumption patterns and trends.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Traditional differences between men's and women's Health and Beauty routines are breaking down, with men increasingly adopting "female" habits. This creates in itself new opportunities for marketers. Meanwhile, the adoption of western consumption patterns by women in BRIC is leading to a greater global convergence of trends amongst women. Brands in the market must position themselves carefully if they are to take advantage of this evolution in men's and women's Health and Beauty routines.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumer's habits and routines are evolving, changing the nature of consumption over time. One of the main drivers of this is the development of BRIC economies, creating a more affluent consumer in this region with different needs to consumers in Western countries. Another key driver is an increased fear of aging, which is leading consumers to take an increased interest in products which target their age-related needs.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The analysis provided is unique in the market as it tracks men's and women's behavior through to its actual impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique analysis of the market, driven by survey-based data on consumer trends and groups, which is integrated with market data. This allows marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Features and Benefits
Unique survey data, composed of over 30,000 responses, provides detailed insight of end-consumers behaviors.
Supported by market data, the survey provides market sizing consumption by key consumer groups, both by age and by gender.
Concise case studies identify best practice on how to align marketing practices to effectively target trends.
Trends are sized by volume and value, showing the actual market impact of consumers' behavior.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AXE, Bulldog Natural Grooming, Chanel, Dettol, Gillette, Hindustan Unilever, Old Spice, Philips
