Rethinking Supply Chains in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- In light of the global health crisis supply chain, procurement, and sustainability leaders are invested in rebuilding more robust and resilient supply chains. The emerging collegiality between specific topics includes digital transformation and the integration of sustainability indicators into procurement and supplier management processes. To support a post-COVID world, supply chain leaders must rethink strategy, moving away from 'Just in Time' to 'Just in Case' using supply chain resilience as a strategic differentiator. Additionally, a rethink of monitoring is needed to shift toward digitally integrated intelligence that scales internationally at the speed of cloud platforms and adjust easily into ecosystems.



Since its formation in 2008, DSJ Global has grown into an internationally renowned logistics and supply chain recruitment agency, specialising in offering bespoke recruitment solutions to businesses across a wealth of specialist sectors that range from manufacturing and technical operations to procurement, planning and logistics. DSJ Global's consultants are based across the world in 12 different office locations, enabling the firm to deliver internationally comprehensive recruiting solutions through connecting clients and candidates from all corners of the world. In order to achieve optimal results, DSJ Global's consultants receive regular training on up-and-coming recruiting technologies and best-in-class hiring strategies. The firm is proud to be part of the Phaidon International Group, making them the chosen recruiting agency for 71 global enterprises. Pioneered by thought leaders, DSJ Global's consultants are adept in delivering permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to a variety of specialised markets, as well as offering a range of services. These services include yielding the local and global business awareness of their 1 million-strong international network of mid-to-senior industry professionals.



DSJ Global is now accepting applications for a variety of positions, these include: Supply Chain Manager, Demand Planner, Customer Quality Engineer, Weksleiter-/in* (m/w/d/), Head of Quality Germany, Customer Quality Manager, Regionale Lean Manager Position, Senior Lead Manager Central Europe, Head of Supply Chain Management, Global Process Manager SAP eWM, Global IT Lead Buyer, IT Regional Sourcing Lead, Project Buyer, CAPEX Procurement Manager, Supply Planner and OPEX Specialist, to name a few. With the advice and support of DSJ Global's passionate advisors, the opportunity to further your career in logistics and technical operations is just around the corner. Get in touch today to find out how you can define your next career move or how to secure the best talent for your business.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.