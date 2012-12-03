Retinal Imaging Devices Market in Europe 2011-2015 - a Survey Report:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Retinal Imaging Devices market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.78 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the usage of retinal imaging devices for optic nerve imaging. The Retinal Imaging Devices market in Europe 2011-2015 - A Survey Report has also been witnessing increasing adoption of portable retinal imaging systems. However, the low penetration rate for advanced retinal imaging devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Retinal Imaging Devices Market in Europe 2011-2015 - A Survey Report, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Northern Europe, and Southern Europe; it also covers the retinal cameras and optical coherence tomography market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Nidek Co. Ltd., Olympus Corp., and Topcon Medical Systems Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Acri-Vet Inc., Antonio Mouhino, Argus Optik, Askin and Co., Bergman AS, bon Optic Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Briot Italia S.p.a., Canon Inc., CenterVue Spa, Clarity Medical Systems, Consultronix SA, CR Medical Ophthalmology Gmbh, Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organization Ltd., D. J. Instrumenter ApS, Dioptrix EURL, EDC Lamy, Essilor International S.A., EssMed Finland Oy, Friederichs BV, Geodis AB, Geohide M Ltd., Haag-Streit, Heidelberg Engineering, Iberdata Equipamentos S.A., ICE Pharma, Innovative Optics Ltd., Iogen OY, Jen-Opththalmo, Jose Cotta EMS S.A., Keeler Ltd., Kowa Europe GmbH, Kowa Optimed Inc., Kuomed Oy, Lazer Medikal, Luneau SAS, Medical Workshop bv, Medilens S.E., Medisa AG, Medistim Kirkop AS, Midi Medical, Mini Opta, Moller-Wedel GmbH, Oftalmica Bonet S.A., O'max Instruments B.V., Opthalmic GmbH, Optiek Occasion, Optiikka Juurinen Oy, Optik Medikal Ticaret Ltd. Sti, Opto Global Pty. Ltd., Optometrijas Centre Ltd., Optopol Handlowy Sp. z.o.o., Optos plc, Optovue Inc., Pharmex Healthcare, Preisler Instruments, Premed Pharma Kft., Primus Contactus d.o.o, Pro-Vision Instruments, Rockmed BV, Ryser Optik AG, Semetron AS, Sevest, Simovision BVBA, Spectrum Ophthalmics, Spirit Medical s.r.o, SPIRIT MEDICAL spol. s r.o., Svalland A.S., Synga Medical BV, System Vision, UAB BERNA, Van Hopplynus Ophtalm Inc., and Vitreus Orvostechnikai Kft.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



