Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Retinal Imaging Market



Retinal imaging confers the digital assessment of eye health involving high-resolution cameras and imaging techniques to produce enlarged images of the retina and eye blood vessels. Retinal imaging has gained global recognition due to its significant role in diagnosing glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and optic nerve damage.



Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/262



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



Olympus

Robert Bosch GmbH

Eyenuk, Inc.

Imagine Eyes

Optos, Plc.

Forus Health Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Technology Group, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Epipole, Ltd.

Others



Market Drivers



The global retinal imaging market is predicted to witness a tremendous growth trajectory over the upcoming years. The global market growth is predominantly driven by the growing usage of advanced equipment in the treatment of eye-related disorders, increasing caseload of ophthalmic diseases, the surging need for early disease diagnosis, rising prevalence of age-related or congenital eye defects, the burgeoning geriatric population, and the introduction of state-of-the-art retinal imaging solutions. The other vital parameters responsible for market development are the surging incidence of retinal disorders like diabetic neuropathy, macular edema, and age-related macular degeneration; augmented efficacy of diagnosis and treatment due to technological advancements; and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases like diabetes.



Device Type



Fundus Camera

Fluorescein Angiography

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)



End-user Industry



Hospitals

Clinics

Ophthalmic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/262



Key Summary of the Retinal Imaging Market Report:



Insightful information regarding the global Retinal Imaging market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Retinal Imaging market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Regional Analysis



North America is said to have accrued the largest market share in 2019. As per the Emergen Research study, the rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, widespread adoption of advanced imaging solutions, increasing incidence of vision impairment due to prolonged exposure to smartphones and other electronic devices, higher prevalence of diabetes and diabetes, the surging awareness about advanced retinal imaging solutions, and the presence of several prominent market players in the region create abundant opportunities for the growth of this market.



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Industrial Microbiology Market To Be Worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027| Emergen Research



Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market To Reach USD 431.6 Million by 2027| Emergen Research



Medical Lighting Technologies Market Size To Be Worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Smart Irrigation Controllers Market To Be Worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 14.9% | Emergen Research



Soldier System Market to Reach USD 15.19 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs