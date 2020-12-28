The rising adoption of smart devices increases the incidences of ophthalmic disorders, and the rising geriatric population is causing a surge in the patient pool of age-related macular degeneration.
Retinal imaging confers the digital assessment of eye health involving high-resolution cameras and imaging techniques to produce enlarged images of the retina and eye blood vessels. Retinal imaging has gained global recognition due to its significant role in diagnosing glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and optic nerve damage.
Key Players Profiled in the Report are:
Olympus
Robert Bosch GmbH
Eyenuk, Inc.
Imagine Eyes
Optos, Plc.
Forus Health Pvt. Ltd.
Phoenix Technology Group, Inc.
Topcon Corporation
NIDEK Co. Ltd.
Epipole, Ltd.
Others
Market Drivers
The global retinal imaging market is predicted to witness a tremendous growth trajectory over the upcoming years. The global market growth is predominantly driven by the growing usage of advanced equipment in the treatment of eye-related disorders, increasing caseload of ophthalmic diseases, the surging need for early disease diagnosis, rising prevalence of age-related or congenital eye defects, the burgeoning geriatric population, and the introduction of state-of-the-art retinal imaging solutions. The other vital parameters responsible for market development are the surging incidence of retinal disorders like diabetic neuropathy, macular edema, and age-related macular degeneration; augmented efficacy of diagnosis and treatment due to technological advancements; and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases like diabetes.
Device Type
Fundus Camera
Fluorescein Angiography
Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
End-user Industry
Hospitals
Clinics
Ophthalmic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Key Summary of the Retinal Imaging Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Retinal Imaging market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Retinal Imaging market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Analysis
North America is said to have accrued the largest market share in 2019. As per the Emergen Research study, the rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, widespread adoption of advanced imaging solutions, increasing incidence of vision impairment due to prolonged exposure to smartphones and other electronic devices, higher prevalence of diabetes and diabetes, the surging awareness about advanced retinal imaging solutions, and the presence of several prominent market players in the region create abundant opportunities for the growth of this market.
