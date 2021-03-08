New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global Retinal Surgery Devices Market was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The major factors driving the growth of the retinal surgery devices market during the forecast years are the rising technological advancements and the growing number of applications of surgical devices. Moreover, the ever-increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of eye-related retinal disorders are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global market in the forecast period. The emerging economies worldwide are projected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market further. Low compliance rate and non-adherence to therapeutic approaches that are formulated to reduce vision loss risk in diabetic retinopathy are also expected to shift the focus towards surgical devices, thereby fueling the market growth. Non-compliance with the vision care guidelines by the patients is recognized as a complex health issue. According to research conducted by NCBI, one-third of the diabetic patients were found to be unsuccessful in following the vision care guidelines in the United States. Also, in emerging economies such as China & India, the non-adherence proportion exceeds 60%.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Retinal Surgery Devices market and profiled in the report are:



Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss, Topcon Corporation, Synergetics, IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers, Escalon Medicals, Second Sigh Medical Products, and Erbe Elektromedizin



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Vitrectomy Machines

Vitrectomy Packs

Surgical Instruments

Microscopic Illumination Equipment

Retinal Laser Equipment

Photocoagulation Devices

Photodisruption Devices

SLT

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Detachment

Epiretinal Membrane

Macular Hole

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Ophthalmology Centers

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Adoption of technologically advanced retinal surgery devices



3.2. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases



Chapter 4. Retinal Surgery Devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Retinal Surgery Devices Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Retinal Surgery Devices Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Retinal Surgery Devices Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Retinal Surgery Devices market and its competitive landscape.



