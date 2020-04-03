Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

- In 2017, the diagnosed Retinitis Pigmentosa prevalent population in the 7Major Markets were 253,420.

- The diagnosed Retinitis Pigmentosa prevalence was 108,787 in the US in 2017.

- Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest Retinitis Pigmentosa diagnosed prevalent population of 30,642 cases.



Key benefits of the report

1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology and Retinitis Pigmentosa market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Retinitis Pigmentosa market.



Current there are no standard Retinitis Pigmentosa treatments available for patients. However, Retinitis Pigmentosa treatments are available for a sporadic form and managing some aspects of its clinical manifestations with other new treatments involving gene therapy, transplantation, and implanted electrical devices, being in active development.



The diagnosis, prognosis, and management of Retinitis Pigmentosa continue to be challenging in current practice. This is related to an incomplete understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease process, complexity due to the involvement of several genes, and a lack of evidence-based standardized curative therapies for all forms of Retinitis Pigmentosa in significant geographies. To-date, the role of various genes and their associated mutations have been implicated. However, the pathophysiology of the Retinitis Pigmentosa remains poorly understood.



The outlook for Retinitis Pigmentosa treatments is promising. Various clinical trials for gene therapy and stem cell therapy have been relatively positive in terms of safety and limited evaluations of efficacy. The results of these studies are encouraging further investigation into the basic physiology of the retina, as well as the mechanisms of effective prevention and reversal of inherited retinal degenerations.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Retinitis Pigmentosa treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. HORA-RPE65

2. jCell

3. AGN-151597

4. Cenegermin

5. Renexus

6. hRPC

And many others



The key players in Retinitis Pigmentosa market are:

1. Horama

2. jCyte

3. Allergan

4. Dompé Farmaceutici

5. Neurotech Pharmaceuticals

6. ReNeuron Limited

And many others



Table of contents



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Retinitis Pigmentosa



3. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Overview at a Glance



4. Retinitis Pigmentosa Disease Background and Overview



5. Case Reports



6. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology and Patient Population



7. United States Epidemiology



8. EU5 Epidemiology



8.1. Germany Epidemiology



8.2. France Epidemiology



8.3. Italy Epidemiology



8.4. Spain Epidemiology



8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology



9. Japan Epidemiology



10. Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices



11. Proposed Guidelines for Retinitis Pigmentosa



12. Unmet Needs



13. Retinitis Pigmentosa Marketed Products



13.1.Luxturna: Spark Therapeutics/ Novartis



14. Emerging Therapies



14.2.HORA-RPE65: Horama



14.3.HORA-PDE6B: Horama



14.4.AAV8-RPGR/BIIB112: Nightstar Therapeutics/Biogen



14.5.jCell: jCyte



14.6.Renexus: Neurotech



14.7.Cenegermin: Dompé Farmaceutici



14.8.hRPC Cells : ReNeuron



14.9.UshStat: Sanofi (Terminated)



14.10. AGN-151597: Allergan



14.11.AAV-RPGR: MeiraGTx



14.12. AAV-RPE65: MeiraGTx



15. Retinitis Pigmentosa 7MM Market Analysis



16. United States: Market Outlook



16.1.United States Market Size



17. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook



17.1.Germany Market Size



17.2.France Market Size



17.3.Italy Market Size



17.4.Spain Market Size



17.5.United Kingdom Market Size



18. Japan Market Outlook



18.1.Japan Market Size



19. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Retinitis Pigmentosa



20. Market Drivers



21. Market Barriers



22. SWOT Analysis



23. Appendix



24. DelveInsight Capabilities



25. Disclaimer



26. About DelveInsight



