Retired Army Colonel Irving Smith to Share Insights on Military Diversity, Power of Relationships on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek, Dec. 2

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Irving Smith, a 27-year U.S. Army veteran and current general manager of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Athens, Ga., will appear on the Voice America Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday, Dec. 2.



"Colonel Smith has written numerous articles and appeared on national news broadcasts to speak about the history of desegregation in the military and how he maintained his composure and displayed strength in the face of adversity as one of only a few Black men in his regiment during his time in the service," Meek said. "He is something of an expert on the injustice and inequality that has existed in military institutions throughout history. I look forward to a frank and open conversation about race and contemporary challenges, including diversity and inclusion, that military leadership currently face and the steps leadership must take to overcome them."



Smith graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1987 before serving as an infantry officer and battalion executive officer during a 27-year military career, which included a tour in Afghanistan. Smith is now the general manager of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he is responsible for providing leadership and direction for manufacturing resources and activities. He is dedicated to fighting inequality within institutions, best exemplified in his previous role as head of minority admissions at West Point, where his ability to build cohesive and diverse teams has carried over into his current role. Smith holds five degrees in fields varying from finance to sociology from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval War College, U.S. Army War College, and Columbia Business School. He also is a member of the University of Georgia Supply Chain Advisory Board and the Georgia Association of Manufacturers.



"Not only will Colonel Smith touch on topics and issues that pertain to race, specifically within the context of the military, but he'll also comment on the power of mentorships and relationship building that not only characterized his time in the service but has extended to his current position as a business leader," Meek said. "Irving Smith brings with him vast experience and, therefore, a great perspective on creating a successful professional workplace atmosphere."



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.



