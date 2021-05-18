Retired Army Major General Gregg Martin to Speak About Living with Bipolar Disorder on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- "Gregg Martin has demonstrated his exemplary leadership within the many positions that he held throughout his impressive military career and, equally important, has also shown himself to be a leader when it comes to educating and bringing awareness to bipolar disorder," Meek said. "Battling bipolar disorder was undoubtedly one of the toughest fights he has had to face in his life and I am honored to have a survivor and someone of his caliber provide their perspective on the current state of mental health within our society and particularly in the military."



In addition to serving multiple overseas tours, Martin has commanded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwest Division as a general officer, served as Commandant of the U.S. Army Engineer School, commanded Fort Leonard Wood, served as Deputy Commanding General of Third Army/U.S. Army Central, Commandant of the Army War College, President of National Defense University and Special Assistant to the Chief of Engineers. He has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal twice, as well as the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Action Badge.



Married with three sons, Martin's family is committed to the tradition of service. Two of his sons, and his daughter-in-law, are Army combat veterans. Martin and his wife, Maggie, live in Cocoa Beach, Florida, where he writes, speaks, and continually shares his story of battling bipolar disorder in an effort to help save lives and stop the stigma. He praises his wife as "a heroine for persevering through our Army career, and surviving and overcoming our bipolar ordeal, which was the toughest fight of our lives."



"The details of Martin's experience with bipolar disorder and mental health will bring the audience a sense of hope that so many are searching for, especially now, and even has the power to save lives."



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of Soldier Strong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3964



