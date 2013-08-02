Retired Firefighter Helps Millions by Designing Successful Medicare Supplemental Insurance Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- On retired firefighter Stephen Pewter’s 74th birthday he received the first computer he had ever owned as a gift from his grandson, never imagining that in a matter of months he would be using it to touch the lives of millions of people. Instead, he had much more humble plans for his new machine. “Of course I was thrilled to finally own my own computer, but at first the thought of using it to help other people like me never even occurred to me. All I had wanted to do was share some pictures and chat with my grandkids,” he said.



Not long after that, Stephen had decided to search the internet for supplemental insurance for Medicare so he could protect his wife Margaret and himself against loopholes in Medicare coverage. When he was unable to find any websites where he could easily compare supplemental insurance providers, he thought something ought to be done, so he took it upon himself to start learning how to build websites. “Stephen never ceases to amaze,” Mrs. Pewter said. “I was surprised when I first heard the idea, but I never doubted him. He’s never given up on anything his whole life,” she said.



Within a few months, Stephen had built his first website, which he used for blogging about his time in the service, and he even created a page for his wife to post photos of her garden. “It was a lot of fun for me to be able to connect with my family in that way,” Stephen said. “My 15 year old granddaughter even said she ‘liked my style,’” he said, laughing.



Over the coming months Stephen continued to develop his design skills, setting his sights on his goal of creating a website for helping people easily compare supplemental insurance providers. When he finally succeeded, his children and grandchildren came from all around the country for a surprise visit. “We’re all so proud of him and we really wanted to show our support for his accomplishment,” said his daughter Sandy, who had come from Detroit with her husband and two daughters.



Now that Stephen’s website is live, the process of finding supplemental insurance is easy. The only information people need to provide is a zip code and they can get a quote from any provider in their area. “I’m just so glad to have had the opportunity to do this for people. It feels great to help others like myself out,” Stephen said. For more information, please visit http://medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net.



About Stephen Pewter and MSIC

