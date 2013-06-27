Retiree with No Technology Background Launches Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison Site

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Here’s how plans for retirement used to go for most – work at the same job for several decades, build up social security and pension income, retire at 65 and dedicate time to improving canasta or golf skills. Maybe some people had other ideas, but suffice it to say, people view retirement much differently today than they did 20 years ago. Retired firefighter, Steven Pewter is a perfect example of this. At age 74, with absolutely no technology background, Pewter used a laptop computer he got as a birthday present to build a website for seniors to compare Medicare supplemental insurance plans, MedicareSupplementalInsuranceComparison.net.



Pewter’s story supports the findings of a new survey from Del Webb – a leading builder of active-adult communities. It showed that almost 80 percent of boomers expect to work in some capacity, even after they retire, and not just for money. In fact, the majority, fifty-one percent, plan to work to avoid boredom and maintain a sense of purpose. “I come from working stock,” commented Pewter when asked about his motivation. “I certainly wasn’t going to just sit around and slowly fade to dust after retirement.”



Pewter was driven to create the Medicare supplemental insurance comparison site after a frustrating personal experience shopping for supplemental coverage online. Hours and hours of research turned up only sites that required significant personal information before returning any valuable information on plans or rates. So, he decided to use his new computer skills to create a site that would give people detailed supplemental insurance coverage and rate information after entering just their zip code.



The site gained almost instant popularity with 10,000 visits in the first week. By the end of the first month, 30,000 people had used the site to research Medicare supplemental insurance. And now nearly seven months later, the site continues to attract seniors, not just with its rate and plan comparison info, but with the dozens of articles, tutorials and how-to pieces it features that are updated regularly.



Pewter’s family members comment that he has approached his new Internet endeavor with the gusto and enthusiasm of a man a third his age. “Well, it’s my kids and grandkids that keep me young,” Pewter said. “Knowing they’re so proud of what I accomplished with the site pushes me to keep at it.”



About MedicareSupplementalInsuranceComparison.net

MedicareSupplementalInsuranceComparison.net is a site for seniors to compare rate plan and coverage information for Medicare supplemental insurance. By entering just a zip code, visitors can retrieve detailed results from leading insurance providers in their area. And, the site is constantly updated with helpful articles and tutorials to guide people through the sometimes confusing world of Medicare. For more information, visit: http://www.medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net