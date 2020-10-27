Retort Packaging Market 2020 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook - 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Global Retort Packaging Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Retort Packaging Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends to identify emerging technologies and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Retort Packaging Industry.



The global retort packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2020 to 2025



Retort Packaging Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.



Top Companies in the Global Retort Packaging Market: Amcor, Berry Plastics, Mondi, Otsuka,Sonoco Products, Astrapak, Amcor, Clondalkin Industries, Coveris, Tredegar, Flair Flexible Packaging, Winpak, and others.



Global Retort Packaging Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Retort Packaging market on the basis of Types are:



Pouches

Trays

Cartons



On the basis of Application, the Global Retort Packaging market is segmented into:



Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal care



Retort Packaging Market - Key Research Findings



The global retort packaging market is primarily dominated by manufacturers based in Europe and APAC, in terms of market share. MEA and APAC are anticipated to experience a very healthy CAGR of ~6% during the period of 2019-2027. ASEAN, India, and China are dominating the APAC region.



Manufacturing companies of retort packaging formats are focusing on innovations to improve the material used in the packaging of food products, so as to prevent undesirable changes of flavor. The introduction of safe, fully-recyclable, and high-barrier flexible packaging for consumer convenience is in progress.



There are innovations in retort packaging solutions that reduce carbon footprint and overcome handling challenges. For instance, a company launched a unique recyclable packaging that can reduce carbon footprint up to ~64%.



Improvisation in Technology for Sustainable and Cost-effective Packaging



JBT Corporation, one of the leading solution providers for the food and beverage processing industry, launched two innovative solutions to overcome challenges related to the retort sterilization process, specifically energy consumption, improving the handling process of sensitive packaging, and reducing water usage.



Bemis' (subsidiary of Amcor plc.) ready meal packages was the first self-venting retort pouches for portable meals, which when opened, function as a bowl.



Key Developments



On 18 April 2019, Proampac LLC launched child-resistant reclosable, easy-open (CRREO) pouches with an expanded range of sizes.



On 11 February 2019, Sealed Air Corp. expanded its food packaging operations in Asia through the acquisition of MGM'S flexible packaging business.



On 13 November 2018, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation introduced a line of recyclable multi-layer laminated film pouches called ENVi™.



On 13 June 2017, Sonoco Products Company expanded its clear barrier flexible packaging line for including liquid pouch structures, which are suitable for hot fill and retort applications.



Regional Analysis For Retort Packaging Market:



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Retort Packaging market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Influence of the Retort Packaging market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Retort Packaging market.



-Retort Packaging market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Retort Packaging market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Retort Packaging market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Retort Packaging market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Retort Packaging market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Retort Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



