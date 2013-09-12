Retracing Historic Steps at St. Augustine

Saint Augustine, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Regardless of where you are in or what time of the year it is, going back in time is still something that is considered to be impossible. This, coupled with man’s innate curiosity about things foreign to them, have caused many individuals to seek ways of bringing the past back.



One of the many ways you can actually experience the past is by paying a visit to St. Augustine in Florida. St. Augustine is considered to be the only US city that has been continuously occupied since the 16th century. Because of this, St. Augustine comes with a rich history reflecting Spanish and British occupation as well as the pre-Flagler and the Flagler era. Some of the sites that are definitely worth seeing in order to experience history would include Avero House, Nombre de Dios, the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse, the Markland Mansion, the Hotel Alcazar, the Bridge of Lions, the Zorayda Castle, and the Alligator Farm.



Of course, you would need to book yourself in any of the St. Augustine Florida Hotels within the area if you would like to take in everything that St. Augustine has to offer. One of the St. Augustine Florida Hotels that you might want to consider is the Best Western Historical Inn.



Guests to the Best Western Historical Inn Saint Augustine Hotel can enjoy such amenities as complimentary continental breakfast, complimentary coffee available along the lobby, use of the outdoor pool as well as hot tub, use of fax and photocopying, and use of high speed Internet. Guests can also take advantage of the free parking as well as the guest laundry services.



About Best Western Historical Inn

For more information, or to book a room at Best Western Historical Inn, you can head to http://www.dodbusopps.com/9650/23.htm



For Media Contact:

Best Western Historical Inn

2010 N Ponce De Leon Boulevard,

Saint Augustine, Florida, 32084-2622, US

Phone: (904) 829 9088

Fax: (904) 829 6629

http://www.dodbusopps.com/9650/23.htm