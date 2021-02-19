New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global Retro-Reflective Materials Market is forecast to reach USD 44.28 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major share of revenue in the global market is generated by the usage of these materials in the construction and infrastructure sector, in applications like signboards, safety cones, and road markings, among others.



The construction & infrastructure industry is growing across the globe. For example, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, 783 projects were undertaken by the government of India in 2017, and the construction projects recorded a growth rate of 1.23% in 2016-17. These large projects undertaken by the Indian government demanded high consumption of retro-reflective paints to make markings on the highways for ensuring traffic safety. These highways also required retro-reflective sheets, tapes, and films to make signboards for navigating the drivers in nighttime or low light conditions. Initiatives taken by the governments of the emerging economies like South Korea, China, and India, among others, have aided in the growth of the retro-reflective materials market.



Key Companies of the Retro-Reflective Materials Market are:



3M, Orafol Europe GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dominic Optical Inc., Coats Group PLC, Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co., Ltd, Reflomax, Paiho Group, Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc., and Asian Paints Ppg Pvt. Ltd., among others.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Retro-Reflective Materials market is segmented into



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Films, Sheets & Tapes

Paints, Inks & Coatings

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Microprismatic Technology

Glass Beads Technology

Ceramic Beads Technology



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Traffic Control & Work Zone

Conspicuity & Fleet & Vehicle Registration

Personal Safety

Others



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Retro-Reflective Materials market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Retro-Reflective Materials market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



