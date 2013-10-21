Retro Systems Adds Partners to Continue Company Growth

Valley Center, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Retro Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of an extensive line of CNC precision profile cutting machines for the plasma, oxy-fuel and water jet cutting processes, has added new partners to continue its growth and product innovation.



Company founder and President Paul Riemann announced the new partners are Wichita-based manufacturing businessmen Brice Turner of Duty First Holdings and Lynn Nichols and Jeff Turner of Turner Nichols Group.



“We’ve had great growth as a company which we believe is because of our focus on our customers and manufacturing the highest quality products,” Riemann said. “This partnership will help take Retro Systems into the future and allow me to spend the time I’ve wanted to on growing the company through working even more closely with customers and on product innovation.”



Riemann, who will remain as President, plans to transition out of the day-to-day management of the company to focus on new product development and building relationships with current and potential customers.



As part of the transition he’s brought in Brice Turner to serve as Chief Operating Officer of Retro Systems. Turner will also serve as Managing Partner of Retro Systems, LLC.



“We’ve been very impressed with Paul’s leadership of this company and are attracted by his vision for the future,” said Brice Turner. “Paul has established this company as a premier manufacturer and industry supplier, and he’s assembled a great team. I look forward to working with them to grow Retro Systems including into new industries.”



The company sells machines internationally with customers located throughout the world including United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Europe, the Mid East and Russia.



Retro Systems’ headquarters is its 47,000 square foot facility in Valley Center and it has sales offices in Oklahoma, Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota, and recently opened a sales office in Dubai.



The company is fully integrated from design and engineering of products through 3D engineering systems to full manufacturing utilizing CNC machine tools, high-definition plasma cutting equipment, CNC water-jet cutting equipment, to welding and fabrication areas, electrical assembly and final machine assembly. Retro Systems’ machines are known in the industry for their distinctive purple color chosen in honor of the hometown Valley Center Hornets.



The company recently opened a full 7,000 square foot training facility complete with classrooms and CNC cutting equipment. It supports customers with a staff of highly trained service technicians and engineers providing customer training on latest technology.



About Retro Systems, Inc.

Riemann founded the company in 2004 when he started working full-time developing and manufacturing new CNC cutting machines. He has more than three decades of experience, and his earlier positions selling and retro-fitting CNC cutting machines led him to realize he could design and make a superior product based on the years of knowledge gained from retro-fitting machines from all manufacturers.



A decorated Iraqi War Veteran, Brice Turner is founder and President of Duty First Holdings. Prior to founding Duty First Holdings in 2011, he worked for Apogee Enterprises where he managed a production line from receipt of raw materials to shipment of final product. He has an extensive military record serving on active duty for eight years in the Army, Armor Branch, including Platoon Leader, Company Executive Officer, Company Commander, Training Team Chief and Brigade Operations Officer. After active duty, he led the 376th Financial Management Company, U.S. Army Reserve in Wausau, WI.