Rettie & Co, an Edinburgh Based Estate Agent Honoured to Sell the Former Home of Harry Potter Author, JK Rowling

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Edinburgh estate agents Rettie & Co, www.rettie.co.uk were extremely pleased to help JK Rowling with the sale of her old home and wish her the best in the next chapter of her life with a new home and film series.



Harry Potter will not be featuring in the new films, the best selling series will take a different and refreshing direction as the new film series begins with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”.



The story begins in New York, set 70 years prior to Harry Potter’s adventures. Although it’s a different environment and time period, it has been stressed that the principles of the concealed magical world will be recognisable to anyone who has read the best selling series and seen its films.



It all began when Warner Bros Entertainment proposed the idea of developing the Fantastic Beasts textbook into an actual film. As Rowling believed it was important to continue the quality of the franchise, she proposed to write the screenplay herself. However she did stress that Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is not a prequel, nor a sequel to the best selling series but simply an addition to the world of witchcraft and wizardry.



Nevertheless, the question on everyone’s minds is whether the new film series will live up to the high standards set by the original Harry Potter series which was written from beginning to end in Rowling’s residential town of Edinburgh. From her small flat at Hazelbank Terrace to the 19th Century mansion in Merchiston - the sale of the latter which caught attention from various news and social media outlets such as the BBC, Huffington Post and the LA Times, Rowling herself has certainly come a long way.



Rettie & Co say they “are Scotland’s leading independent firm of property specialists”, the firm has 7 offices located throughout Scotland and can deal with both the letting and sale of all property types. Rettie & Co are fully regulated by the RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) and pleased to help clients looking to sell or let anything from rural estates to City centre flats in Edinburgh and Glasgow.