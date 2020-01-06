Returnloads.net Offers Comprehensive Freight Exchange Solutions to Businesses Across the UK

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- Returnloads.net, an online freight exchange in the UK, offers efficient, secure and comprehensive freight exchange solutions to haulage companies, logistics providers, freight forwarders and transport companies. This online platform gives transport and haulage companies the chance to advertise and find return loads, back loads, regular haulage work, get haulage contracts and courier loads including full loads, part loads and van loads. With up to 3,000 new loads per day, Returnloads helps freight forwarders to reduce their expensive empty runs by discovering backloads quickly and easily. Returnloads.net is easy to use, reliable, secure and packed with unique features that put you firmly in control of your business. This online portal not only helps haulage companies and couriers, but also manufacturers and commercial businesses who are looking for transport companies to deliver their goods.



A representative from Returnloads.net stated, "The Returnloads.net freight exchange has thousands of registered transport companies ranging from owner drivers with one vehicle all the way up to international haulage companies with thousands of trucks and vans. Our haulage exchange helps all sizes of businesses to find haulage work and get haulage contracts as well as network to gain key connections within the haulage industry."



Returnloads.net is one of UK's leading Freight Exchange providers with over 100,000 loads every month including back loads, outgoing loads and regular transport contracts. This online platform helps owners, drivers, haulage companies and freight forwarders to improve their efficiency, increase revenue and reduce environmental impact. The company also operates a 'star rating system', where members can review each other based on experience on every delivery job that takes place.



About Returnloads.net

Returnloads.net is a haulage exchange and freight exchange website powered by one of the world's most advanced computerised load matching systems. Returnloads.net is the country's fastest growing load matching network and currently averages over 3,000 live loads and hundreds of empty haulage vehicles on offer daily. They are now the most active UK freight exchange and haulage exchange, saving haulage companies, transport companies and couriers millions of wasted miles and unnecessary fuel emissions for the environment.



For more information, please visit: https://www.returnloads.net/