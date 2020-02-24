Returnloads.net Offers Comprehensive Freight Exchange Solutions to Courier Companies Within Europe

Essex, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- The UK's leading road Haulage marketplace, Returnloads.net offers efficient, secure and comprehensive freight exchange solutions to courier companies within Europe. This online marketplace is a central portal for transport companies and the returnloads freight exchange averages 3,000 active loads, backloads and return loads every day helping courier companies improve their efficiency and revenue. This courier exchange website sends custom freight alerts within seconds whenever new courier loads are added to its platforms. From tail-lift Lutons through to small vans, this platform has thousands of vehicles ready to deliver your courier jobs.



Returnloads.net has created custom technology and combined its GPS vehicle tracking to its platform so that courier companies can track their vans and trucks and see them in real time on the interactive map, as well as allowing courier companies to track what loads are available near them. In addition to this, Returnloads.net operates a 'star rating system', which allows members to review each other on every delivery job that takes place.



A representative from Returnloads.net stated, "Returnloads.net is one of the UK's most active courier exchange websites. Whether you are one of the UK's largest courier companies, a transport company which operates vans, 7.5 tonners and HGV's, or if you are a self-employed owner driver we can help you find all the courier work, van loads, courier return loads and owner driver jobs you need to help improve your efficiency and increase your revenue."



Returnloads.net is one of the world's most advanced computerised load matching systems. They have a team of experienced professionals who assist their clients every step of the way. Returnloads.net also has a mobile app that is remarkably handy and helps drivers and haulage companies to easily find loads within a radius of up to 200 miles from wherever their vehicles ends up in the UK. Using their mobile app, you can easily advertise your real-time location and availability status in just a few clicks.



About Returnloads.net

Returnloads.net is a haulage exchange and freight exchange website powered by one of the world's most advanced computerised load matching systems. Returnloads.net is the country's fastest growing load matching network and currently averages over 3,000 live loads and hundreds of empty haulage vehicles on offer daily. They are now the most active UK freight exchange and haulage exchange, saving haulage companies, transport companies and couriers millions of wasted miles and unnecessary fuel emissions for the environment.



For more information, please visit: https://www.returnloads.net/