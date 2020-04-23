Returnloads.net Provides Freight Exchange Solutions to Freight Forwarders and Haulage Companies

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Returnloads.net, the UK's leading online haulage marketplace, offers freight exchange services for haulage companies, logistics providers, freight forwarders and transport companies in Europe.This freight exchange platform has thousands of registered transport companies ranging from owner drivers with one vehicle all the way up to international haulage companies with thousands of trucks and vans. This platform is dedicated to help businesses and freight companies to reduce their expensive empty runs by discovering backloads easily.Combining ease of use with industry-leading capabilities, the company enables you to reduce freight costs, optimise service levels, and run your logistics operations more efficiently.



At Returnloads.net, you can find van loads, flatbed loads, tipper loads, freight loads, lorry loads, and much more. As a member of Returnloads.net, you can advertise your available loads or drivers, matching return journeys with delivery loads to the same destination. Furthermore, all registered freight exchange members can use Returnloads' mobile app. Their mobile app is extremely easy to use and allows you to advertise your real-time location and availability status in just a few clicks. With a 14 day, no obligation free trial, the Returnloads.net mobile app is available to download on any Apple or Android device.



A representative from Returnloads.net stated, "Unlike most freight exchange websites Returnloads.net not only connects courier companies and haulage companies to freight forwarders but also connects them directly to manufacturers and commercial businesses that have haulage work available. This helps to create a much larger and more efficient network where more haulage loads, full loads and backloads are available as well as courier jobs and general van work."



Returnloads.net is one of the UK's leading transport haulage companies. This online haulage marketplace is powered by one of the world's most advanced computerised load matching systems to help its clients more effectively. In addition to this, this online marketplace also provides warehouse exchange solutions for finding and filling warehouse space.



About Returnloads.net

