Reunion Blues and Fender Introduce the Fender Custom Shop RB Continental Guitar Case

Legendary musical instrument bag and case designer Reunion Blues® in collaboration with Fender® Musical Instrument Corporation is pleased to introduce the new co-branded Fender® Custom Shop RB Continental® electric guitar case.



The Reunion Blues and Fender Custom Shop guitar case is strategically engineered for optimal instrument protection and enhanced shock absorption. The durability and superior protection of the RB Continental case has been demonstrated and confirmed by a series of drop-tests, an incident where an instrument was saved from a fire by its case, as well as numerous stories from musicians recounting perilous situations in which the RB Continental saved their instruments.



Each Fender Custom Shop RB Continental electric guitar case is constructed with a water-resistant, two-tone black ballistic exterior which surrounds a lightweight Flexoskeleton protection system. The interior is reinforced with high-density, dual layer foam and EVA impact panels. The case also contains advanced features including a blue velvet-tuck lining, a solid-cell neck brace suspension system, and thick Softmesh-lined side panels to gently support the instrument in a scuff-proof enclosure. The case offers spacious exterior pockets including a reinforced laptop-compatible multi-pocket, four inner accessory pockets, as well as a Zero-G palm-contoured handle and hideaway backpack straps.



The renowned quality of Reunion Blues cases, paired with Fender’s reputation for delivering iconic instruments and gear results in a superior case with a perfect combination of function and style - an ideal solution for discerning musicians.



Founded in 1976, Reunion Blues is the music industry's premier gig bag and case company. Reunion Blues offers an extensive product selection including over 70 models of cases and bags for fretted, brass, woodwind, strings and percussion instruments.



Reunion Blues is dedicated to maintaining exceptional quality, and is committed to product innovation, superior design and distinguished style.



Visit us: www.reunionblues.com.