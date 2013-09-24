Reupholstery Chicago Area Business Vinyl Pro Company Announces the Launch of Its New Website

La Grange Park, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Vinyl Pro Company, a company that offers commercial reupholstery repair and other related services to many types of businesses throughout the Chicago, Illinois area, has just announced the launch of its new and easy-to-navigate website. The new site, vinylprocompany.com, features in-depth information about the company’s many services, and also allows customers to get a free, no-obligation quote through a simple online submission form. For commercial customers who are looking for top notch reupholstery Chicago area Vinyl Pro Company is ready and able to help.



Since the day the Chicago upholstery company first opened for business 5 years ago, Vinyl Pro Company has strived to offer the highest quality reupholstery and vinyl repair services possible. The team of friendly and skilled technicians specializes in commercial and business furniture and equipment, reupholstering on-site to their customer’s specifications. Over the years, the company has developed a well-deserved reputation for offering upholstery Chicago residents can count on.



As an article on the new website, http://vinylprocompany.com, noted, many people are under the impression that a small tear in an upholstered item means that the entire piece needs to be repaired or even replaced. Depending on how bad the damage and/or tear is, the technicians from Vinyl Pro Company are often able to repair and restore the vinyl, making sure that the process matches the original color, and allowing the item to look great again, without the higher expense of a complete reupholstery service.



“A simple vinyl repair takes little time, and the repaired area will hold stronger and last longer than any vinyl alone,” the article noted, adding that the technicians take pride in giving new life to broken or aging business equipment.



“Our competitive pricing makes many wish they had inquired long ago, and most often our quality service creates a working relationship for many years to come.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Vinyl Pro Company is welcome to visit the new and user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the company and its services and—if they wish—fill out the quick and easy online form to get a free estimate.



About Vinyl Pro Company

Vinyl Pro Company is proud to provide commercial reupholstery, vinyl repair, and vinyl recoloring services to restaurants, medical offices, churches, beauty salons, and any business setting throughout the Chicagoland area. Since 2008 Vinyl Pro Company has served such Chicago businesses, restoring significant life to aging or broken commercial furniture and equipment. For more information, please visit http://vinylprocompany.com/



Vinyl Pro Company

12 Garden Dr #5

La Grange Park, IL 60526