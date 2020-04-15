Reusable Gloves Market Size, 2020 COVID-19 Changing-Dynamics, Growth and Overview 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Reusable gloves are a type of protective gloves that relative to disposable gloves. Reusable gloves can be produced in nitrile, latex, neoprene or other materials, and reusable gloves provide added protection from cleaners, chemicals and hot water, etc.



Ansell, Top Glove, Kossan, MAPA Professional, Honeywell Safety, SHOWA Gloves, Sempermed, DPL, Longcane, RUBBEREX, Clorox, Carolina Glove



The market for reusable gloves in Asia Pacific is predicted to be promising over the forecast period. On account of the foodservice industry, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, reusable gloves are slated to witness high demand. Increase in stringent worker safety mandates in this region is also expected to contribute to the fast growth of the region. However, North America and Europe are prognosticated to hold over 60% of the market revenue over the forecast duration, due to considerable surge in chemical and pharmaceutical businesses and so on.

Currently, there are n many manufacturers of Reusable Gloves worldwide. Companies with the largest market share include Ansell, Top Glove, Kossan SHOWA Gloves, DPL, Longcane, RUBBEREX, Clorox and some others. These top manufacturers provide consistent quality of products.

Although sales of reusable gloves brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support be cautious when enteingr into this field.

The worldwide market for Reusable Gloves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 6070 million US$ in 2024, from 4210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Latex (Natural Rubber) Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Gloves

Butyl Rubber Gloves

PU Gloves



Household, Chemical Industry, Industrial, Foodservice, Others



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.



As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



