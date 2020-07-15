A new market study, titled “Global Reusable Packaging Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Reusable packaging management software aims to from totes, dunnage and pallets to divider sheets, bulk containers and racks. this software specializes in tracking, retrieving, cleaning and managing packaging assets for companies in the industrial, food/beverage and consumer goods industries. It reduces return transportation costs by eliminating premium freight spending associated with packaging stock outs; maximizes return truck utilization and ensures packaging availability across the supply chain.
This report focuses on the global Reusable Packaging Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Reusable Packaging Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Alpega Group
Packiq
Orbis Corporation
Today It
Gefco
Amatech
Geodis
Euro Pool System
Binman
Lowry Solutions
Kontrol
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail & Consumer Goods
Travel & Hospitality
Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
