Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Netpak Ambalaj (Turkey), MIHA J.S.C (Vietnam), Enviro-Tote, Inc. (United States), Command Packaging (United States), Green Bag (United States), Vicbag Group (France), Earthwise Bag Company (United Kingdom), Vietinam PP Bags (Vietnam), Eco Bags (United States), ChicoBag Company (United States).



Scope of the Report of Reusable Shopping Bag

Reusable Shopping Bag refers to those bags that are can be used again for shopping. This allows us to saves the cost and is eco-friendly. The low-density polyethylene bags are used four times and non-woven polypropylene bags can be used 11 times. The rapid growth of the shopping mall and retail sectors fuelling the demand for the product in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and others. Further, increasing the use of shopping handbags among the working women population is anticipated to remain a key driving factor for the market growth. In addition, increasing the women workforce and growing brand awareness among customers further driving the demand for the product.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Polyester, Polypropylene, Jute and Cotton), Application (Retail, Foodservice, Garment Industry, Others), Pricing (Premium, Economy), Bag Cpacity (Under 5 Gallons, 5 to 34 Gallons, 35 Gallons & Above)



The Reusable Shopping Bag Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Growing Hygiene Awareness and Favourable Government Policies to Curb Trash



Opportunities:

Growing Retail Industry

Public Interest in Sustainability

Corporate Sustainability Agenda



Market Drivers:

Growing Shopping Day By Day Giving Rise to Reusable Shopping Bag Among Customers

Need for Effective Waste Management Amid Growing Waste Generation



Challenges:

Fluctuations in Supply and Demand Share Due to Enforcement of Stringent Government Measures



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Reusable Shopping Bag

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Reusable Shopping Bag various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Reusable Shopping Bag.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



