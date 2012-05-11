Rev Betty Montez and Rev Jerold Norris to Be Married, Both Betty and Jerold Are Ministers With the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Kansas City, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- It is common for Ministers to marry others, it is part of their job description, one of the Sacraments afforded to them as disciples of Christ. However, when was the last time you heard of two Ministers within the same Religious Order, both ordained by Brother Michael of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters opt to say vows before God accepting each other as husband and wife.



Congratulations to Rev. Betty Montez and Rev Jerold Norris, on Thursday May 10th, 2012 as the picture included herwith indicates it appears Rev. Betty said YES as Rev. Jerold is slipping the ring on her finger.



Rev. Joan Fairall and mother to Rev Jerold Norris had this to say of her son's engagement on Facebook: "It is about time you gave her a ring, love you!!!" Rev. Joan is also a Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, will Rev. Joan keep it All in The Family and perform the ceremony? Let's wait and see!



You too can become a Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, you never know where it might lead. http://www.ulcnetwork.com