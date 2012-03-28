Rev Billy Graham and Brother Michael's Beliefs Lead to New Direction for the Universal Life Church to Help Save the Christian Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- On October 13th, 1958, Rev Billy Graham stated; "Multitudes of Christians within the church are moving toward the point where they may reject the institution that we call the church. They are beginning to turn to more simplified forms of worship. They are hungry for a personal and vital experience with Jesus Christ. They want a heartwarming personal faith. Unless the church quickly recovers its authoritative Biblical message, we may witness the spectacle of millions of Christians going outside the institutional church to find spiritual food." This was quoted in “World Aflame,” pp. 79-80.



Here today, Brother Michael the President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters states; "Don't let the evildoers thwart your opinion, Christianity continues to grow, a decline in Church attendance doesn't denote a decline in those who believe Jesus Christ to be their Lord and Savior, it is just that people today are practicing their faith differently."



In recent weeks the Universal Life Church World Headquarters on their Facebook Page have been using the following slogan; "Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today" corroborating the sentiments of Brother Michael and Rev Billy Graham. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters believes we need to embrace change to appeal to today's Christian. "We need to accept today's Christian for who they are and for how they wish to practice their Christian Faith today." says Brother Michael.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a mobile Church for a mobile society, you can listen in to Rev Dr David Stembaugh, DD., Executive Director of Biblical Studies every Wednesday Night or catch Sunday Mass every Sunday with Rev Bruce Micciulla, or a Saturday Evening Sunday Vigial Mass with Rev. Andrew Manley on the ULC Radio Network. Whether you are driving, shopping, at home, at work, no matter where you are you can listen in live or through the Universal Life Church archive of On-Demand past episodes.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters,

USA. Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. is a Non

Profit Worldwide Religious Organization.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com

The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org