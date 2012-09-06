Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Rev. Diane Carraher of Harrisburg, PA. a minister of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters reports NO backlash associated with ministers from other churches with similar names or those ordained by online ordination mills, who have been denied the ability to officiate weddings in Pennsylvania or who have even had marriages they have presided over annulled.



Many counties within or states such as Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Connecticut and others require Ministers to be ordained by a Faith Based organization and/or Church, one with a traditional (real) doctrine of faith. Of the Universal Life Churches, only one "Universal Life Church World Headquarters" led by Brother Michael, based out of Carrabelle, FL. has a traditional doctrine of faith.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com