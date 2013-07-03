Rev. Dr. David Nazarewicz Joins the Sunday Night Lineup on the Universal Life Church Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces the addition of Rev. Dr. David Nazarewicz, OSM. and his show "The Warrior's Light" to the Sunday lineup on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. Beginning August 1st, 2013 at 10PM est on Sunday Nights, you can listen in to Rev David immediately following Veteran's Newstalk From Vietnam with Rev. Abel Santos



The Warriors Light

Sunday Nights @ 10PM EST

Beginning August 1st, 2013

Rev. David Nazarewicz, OSM.



Rev. David has worked 20 years for the US Government as a Public Servant, a Veteran of 11 years in the US Armed Services, including 6 years of active duty in Germany, Bosnia and Panama. Brother David continues to serve his country and God, looking to inspire Peace, Joy and Harmony into your home and daily lives. Brother David hopes to answer some of life's deepest questions in your relationship walk with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com