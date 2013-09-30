Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure and Prescribing Spiritual Hope Returns to the Universal Life Church Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- On Tuesday, September 24th, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters via their respective Facebook pages announced that Dr. Lamoure will be returning as host of "Prescribing Spiritual Hope" on the Universal Life Church Radio Network effective immediately. "Prescribing Spiritual Hope" is one of the most successful shows ever in the history of the Universal Life Church Radio Network. However, six months ago Dr. Lamoure had to take a leave of absence to tend to family matters. It appears he is back in the saddle, this is his latest show from this past Tuesday Night. "Click Here"



Dr. Lamoure stated as follows on his ULC Minister Profile



"I am privileged to be here and to use all that is in Christ to benefit others and blend my medical training with the spiritual side. To ease suffering of the psyche and soul and spirit that manifests as diseases, dis-eases, disorders and illness. May we strive to rebuild the Spirit within our neighbours and countries. To find sanity and peace and sanctity in Christ."



Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure is a multiple national and international award-winning Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Medicine at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry (SSMD), and Assistant Director of CME-Department of Psychiatry, University of Western Ontario and Teaching Associate, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto. In his hospital clinical practice, he serves as a psychiatric pharmacist at London Health Sciences Centre, Victoria Hospital. On the research side of the bench, Dr. Lamoure is an Associate Scientist at the Lawson Health Research Institute, affiliated with the London Hospitals. He is an Accreditor with Accreditations Canada specializing in medication management and mental health with an interest in infection control and ambulatory care. There are almost a dozen Ask The Expert publications written in Medscape written by Professor Lamoure. Starting in December 2008, Joel took over as the Medical Psychiatry Consultant expert for the Canadian Journal of CME and Pharmacy Mental Health expert for Pharmacy Gateway (Canadian Healthcare Network). He has recently been inducted into membership with the European Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP).



He has won the Western Teaching Roll of Honour in Medicine for the past 5 academic years, the most recent being the 2009-2010 academic year . He has also won the UWO CME Award in Medicine for 2007 and the University Of Toronto Teaching Award in 2006. He has published over 100 journal papers, poster abstracts, methodologies of practice and consultant reviews on mental health medications and their impact to the patient and their quality and quantity of life. (Publications)



Joel was awarded a Fellowship in the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (Geriatrics) in 2000, and completed his D.D. in 2011 with the Universal Life Church. Areas of interest and research include medical conditions that overlap and augment the severity of psychiatric disorders, patient care deliverable models, medical metaphysics and impacts of alternative treatments and psychopharmacology.



Rev. Dr. Lamoure is a listee in numerous publications recognizing his work including the Canadian Book of Who?s Who (2008, 2009, 2010 Centennial Ed, 2011 editions), and the prestigious referenced Marquis Book of ?Who?s Who in Medicine in the World? (7th, 8th and 9th International editions starting in 2009, Marquis Book of ?Who?s Who in the World? for 2011 and 2012 and the Marquis Book of ?Who?s Who in Science and Engineering? for the 2011-2012 edition.



You may read Dr. Lamoure's latest book: a reflective and self-help book, "The Peacock on Viagra" which can be found on Dr Joel's LULU spotlight



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world on iHeartRadio.com and others, anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com

=====