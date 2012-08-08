Rev Dr. Joel Lamoure RPh, DD, FASCP, OSM. Who Heads up the Universal Life Church Medical Advisory Board, Has Recently Been Listed in the Marquis Who's Who in the World, 29th Edition

"The Universal Life Church is The Church Heard Around The World!" Steeped in tradition, unified and together we are one for Christ - The Universal Life Church World Headquarters - Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today!"
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Universal Life Church World Headquarters through qualified Ministers, offers a vast array of services such as marriage counseling, alcohol and drug counseling, hospice, pastoral counseling and spiritual counseling. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers a Medical Advisory Board headed up by Rev Dr. Joel Lamoure RPh, DD, FASCP, OSM and who has recently been listed in the Marquis Who's Who in the World, 29th Edition - lists Rev Dr. Joel Lamoure.
Just another in a long line of awards given to this enormously talented individual.
2012 - Marquis Book of Who's Who in the World, 29th Edition
2011 - 2012 Marquis Book of Who's Who in Medicine and Heath Care, 8th Edition
2011 - 2012 Marquis Book of Who's Who in Science and Engineering, 11th Edition
2011 - Marquis Book of Who's Who in The World, 28th edition
2010 - University of Western Ontario, Continuing Medical Education Award - Junior Faculty
2009 - 2010 International Marquis Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, 7th Edition
2008 - 2009 - 2010 - 2011 Book of Canadian Who's Who
2007 - University of Western Ontario Teaching Award of Excellence in Medicine
2006 - 2007 - 2008 - 2009 - 2010 University of Western Ontario Teaching Award of Excellence in Medicine
2006 - University of Toronto, Faculty of Pharmacy Teaching Associate of Year (SPEP) Wyeth Leadership Award
2000 - American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Fellowship (Renewals 2002 and 2007)
1999 - 2000 OPA Educational and Professional Activities Certificate
1995 - 1997 Shoppers Drug Mart Excellence Award (Internal)
Aboout The Universal Life Church
The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com