Rev Dr. Joel Lamoure RPh, DD, FASCP, OSM. Who Heads up the Universal Life Church Medical Advisory Board, Has Recently Been Listed in the Marquis Who's Who in the World, 29th Edition

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Universal Life Church World Headquarters through qualified Ministers, offers a vast array of services such as marriage counseling, alcohol and drug counseling, hospice, pastoral counseling and spiritual counseling. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers a Medical Advisory Board headed up by Rev Dr. Joel Lamoure RPh, DD, FASCP, OSM and who has recently been listed in the Marquis Who's Who in the World, 29th Edition - lists Rev Dr. Joel Lamoure.



Just another in a long line of awards given to this enormously talented individual.



2012 - Marquis Book of Who's Who in the World, 29th Edition

2011 - 2012 Marquis Book of Who's Who in Medicine and Heath Care, 8th Edition

2011 - 2012 Marquis Book of Who's Who in Science and Engineering, 11th Edition

2011 - Marquis Book of Who's Who in The World, 28th edition

2010 - University of Western Ontario, Continuing Medical Education Award - Junior Faculty

2009 - 2010 International Marquis Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, 7th Edition

2008 - 2009 - 2010 - 2011 Book of Canadian Who's Who

2007 - University of Western Ontario Teaching Award of Excellence in Medicine

2006 - 2007 - 2008 - 2009 - 2010 University of Western Ontario Teaching Award of Excellence in Medicine

2006 - University of Toronto, Faculty of Pharmacy Teaching Associate of Year (SPEP) Wyeth Leadership Award

2000 - American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Fellowship (Renewals 2002 and 2007)

1999 - 2000 OPA Educational and Professional Activities Certificate

1995 - 1997 Shoppers Drug Mart Excellence Award (Internal)



Aboout The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com