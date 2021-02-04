REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at REV Group, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain REV Group, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Brookfield, WI based REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. REV Group, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $2.4 billion for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2019 to over $2.27 billion for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2020, and that normalized Loss over those respective time periods increased from $1.56 million to $12.49 million.



Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) closed at $10.76 per share on February 3, 2021.



