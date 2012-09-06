Rev. Michael J. Cauley, President of The Universal Life Church Announces Support for ConAgra Foods and Addresses Changes in Helping The Homeless Laws

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Yesterday, Brother Michael, President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters on Facebook responded: "It's Sad!" to the article entitled: "Feeding The Homeless BANNED in Major Cities All Over America" That was yesterday, today is a new day and a day to rejoice for companies such as ConAgra Foods and organizations such as Feeding America.



You can help hunger here in the USA with every purchase of a participating ConAgra Food Product, just look on the can or package for details or go to http://www.childhungerendshere.com ConAgra products include Chef BoyArdee Pastas, Banquet Frozen Entrees, Hunts, Orville Redenbachers, Peter Pan and etc.



There are many programs and agencies you can help support with food or monetary donations that will help the homeless.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com