Rev. Donald E. Battle Awarded Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Rev. Donald Battle, a Christology Scholar, Bible teacher, ordained minister, editor of Scholar of the Jesus Christ Study Bible: New Testament and Christology, and author of Ultimate Christology and Theology and the Christology: Jesus the Lord of Glory, was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree on July 16, 2012 by the Eastern Missouri Bible College due to his remarkable contributions in the field of theology.



Dr. Donald Battle, D.D., graduated from the International Seminary with academic honor in the year 1983. His thesis wastitled, the Divinity of Jesus Christ, which aimed to prove the deity of Christ. He devoted over twenty years of Biblical research on the Lord Jesus Christ to prove that He was the promised Messiah. Afterwards, he was inspired by the Scriptures of First Corinthians 2:7-9, which states: “No, we declare God’s wisdom, a mystery that has been hidden and that God destined for our glory before time began. None of the rulers of this age understood it, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory. However, as it is written: What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived the things God has prepared for those who love him,”to author the Christology: Jesus the Lord of Glory.



Later on, Dr. Battle became the editor of Scholar ofthe Jesus Christ Study Bible: New Testament and Christology. He also authored the popular e-book titled “Ultimate Christology and Theology”. Dr. Battle’s doctrines of Christology and Theology are respected by theologians, pastors,and Bible teachers because they are all based from the Bible.



Dr. Donald Battle has been in the ministry of serving the Lord for over 30 years and in witnessing to thousands of souls around the world. The purpose of his ministry is threefold: to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ; to edify, equip, and educate the believer and the public about the teachings in the Bible; and to lead people into the salvation of the Lord Jesus Christ. His mission isencapsulated as spreading the Gospel to the world as what Jesus has commandedin the New Testament.



Dr. Donald Battle continues his mission to win the lost for Christ before His second coming. It is expected that he will be able to provide more contributions to the field of theology through his fruitful ministry and walk with the Lord Jesus Christ.