REVA Air Ambulance Earns Prestigious NAAMTA Accreditation

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- REVA Air Ambulance is pleased to announce that following a comprehensive audit of its medical techniques and facilities, the National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications has awarded REVA with NAAMTA's full medical transport accreditation. As a result, REVA is now considered a NAAMTA Alliance member. REVA Air Ambulance Company, which operates domestic and international medical flight services, is the result of the merger of FAA Air Carrier Certificate holder Aero Jet International, Inc., and Air Ambulance Professionals.



NAAMTA accreditation confirms REVA's best-practices standards, its culture of safety and continuing education, and its commitment to the well-being of both its clients and its flight teams, said REVA CEO Stuart Hayman on Monday at the joint conference announcing the achievement.



"Earning NAAMTA accreditation has been a top priority since the first day of our merger 18 months ago with Aero Jet International, Inc., and Air Ambulance Professionals. Since then, every staff member, every medical associate and every management, training, and safety action at REVA has been aimed at ensuring that we meet or exceed NAAMTA's high standards," said REVA Program Director Lesa Armstrong, R.N.



Armstrong explained that by applying the Alliance's best-practices standards and implementation protocols to all aspects of air-ambulance transportation, REVA integrates medical, technical, and management standards. "In simple terms, we now practice a unified standard, across the board. This reflects the highest and best quality measures in each of the fields that make up air-ambulance services," she said.



"Whether we're looking at medical practices or financial management, whether we're examining aircraft maintenance or continuing education, NAAMTA holds members to the highest and best reference against which our clients, patients, medical personnel, and flight crews can our measure performance," CEO Hayman said. "It's an accreditation that our clients can trust."



In welcoming REVA to the prestigious roster of NAAMTA-accredited medical transportation firms, NAAMTA Executive Director Roylen Griffin said his auditors found overwhelming evidence of REVA's commitment to quality management and safety practices at every level of its organization.



NAAMTA accreditation is built on providing standards that focus on quality patient care and the safe transport of everyone involved. NAAMTA’s Alliance brings each member organization to the vanguard of continuous improvement for medical transport. The Alliance's site audit found the Core Values at REVA to be the driving force of every employee interviewed. "We are very impressed," Griffin said. "The accreditation process demonstrates REVA's dedication to the individual patient before, during, and after transport.”



"Accreditation is continuous dynamic," Griffin added. "NAAMTA advocates a continual self-auditing and monitoring. REVA's participation in the auditing process, from start to completion, demonstrates its commitment to our high standards, which clients, technical staffs, and medical professionals recognize."



NAAMTA accreditation places REVA in a select body of medical transportation providers. "Each provider, individually and as a group under the NAAMTA umbrella, demonstrates a corporate value system in which quality standards are not just enforced, but are continually monitored, developed and defined as medical transportation systems and expectations advance alongside the progress of medicine, patient care, and allied technologies," Griffin said.



Accreditation by NAAMTA is awarded for three years, during which time members are encouraged to participate in on-going professional, technical and medical development, both on-line and in the seminars and workshops offered by NAAMTA.



NAAMTA is based in American Fork, Utah. It is the medical transportation field's leading auditing agency for overseeing unified performance quality standards for medical personnel, flight personnel, equipment, management, and financial performance by its members. Its auditing standards are certified by the International Standardization Organization (ISO) and endorsed by multiple specialty fields within the medical transportation industry.



About REVA Air Ambulance

REVA Air Ambulance is the result of the merger of Aero Jet International, Inc., and Air Ambulance Professionals. Aero Jet International, Inc., the Air Carrier Certificate holder, operates all flights and has been delivering quality transportation for more two decades from bases in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Phoenix, Arizona. Medical staff, pilots, mechanics, maintenance and support personnel are fully licensed, certified, and trained, meeting and exceeding industry standards and quality expectations. Aircraft are fully FAA certified. The fleet is accredited by the European Aeromedical Institute (EURAMI), a quality compliance designation; the Canadian Transportation Agency International License; U.S. Treasury Cuban operation authorization; all required State of Florida and State of Arizona emergency medical air ambulance services and emergency medical service licenses; and others, including operating certificates and permits for Bermuda and sites within the European Union.



REVA Air Ambulance



1745 NW 51 Place

Hangar 73

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Contact: Dawn Cerbone, Director of Marketing

Phone International: 1-954-730-9300

Domestic Toll Free: 800-752-4195

Website: www.flyreva.com

dcerbone@flyreva.com