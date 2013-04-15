REVA Air Ambulance & Medical Flights, 2012 ITIJ Finalist, Launches New Arizona Headquarters

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- REVA Air Ambulance and Medical Flights is celebrating the launch of their new regional headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona as well as becoming a finalist in The International Travel Insurance Journal (ITIJ) 2012 ITIJ Air Ambulance Provider of the Year Awards.



REVA, formed from two of the industry’s most experienced companies, Aero Jet International and Air Ambulance Professionals, has the most experienced team in the air ambulance and medical transport industry. They are the largest dedicated fixed wing company in the Americas, making their Arizona Air Ambulance even more critical to medical traumas around the world.



“I can’t stress enough how critical it is, and what it means for REVA to be in Arizona now,” said Elizabeth Dudley of Air Ambulance Guides. “The number of critical hours they can gain by being so centrally located will be a game changer in the air ambulance and medical transport industry.”



Unlike many air ambulance and transport companies, REVA owns, maintains and operates their own aircraft. They cover $100 million in USD insurance liability and $5 million USD in medical liability insurance. And they have a 100 percent safety record. The insurance industry recently recognized their operation and excellence by making them a finalist in the 2012 ITIJ Air Ambulance Provider of the Year Awards, an honor in itself.



REVA is also an International Assistance Group Preferred Provider. Transporting more than 17,000 patients in 39 countries with a spotless safety record is the result of over 100 years of combined management experience. That management experience is why the company is pleased to be able to open a new regional headquarters, so they can continue to provide the same excellent services in Phoenix as they always have.



REVA operates eight medically configured and equipped Lear Jets and now has air ambulance headquarters in Florida (Florida Air Ambulance), Arizona and Puerto Rico. These fixed wing, jets are used to transport ill or injured patients anywhere in the world. REVA works with insurance and travel assistance companies, as well as travelers and their families, all with the sole mission of getting patients home so they can get better.



Speed and response time, awards and recognition are great, but that’s not all REVA brings to Arizona. Medical expertise and response in-flight is just as important as speed and safety. Prior to departure, REVA’s Medical Director or Director of Clinical Operations performs a pre-flight patient assessment with the patient’s attending physician to prepare the aircraft for the patient’s specific needs.



Appropriate medical teams, including Advanced Life Support teams, are dispatched based on the patient’s condition. REVA works with air ambulance insurance providers and travel assistance companies to ensure patients get the best possible care prior to and during transport.



Fly home. Feel better. It’s been REVA’s mission statement since day one because REVA is all about patient safety, comfort and medical stability. Their jets have a range of 2,000 miles on one tank of fuel and every crew holds higher standards than the industry requires. This means patients travel with highly competent, extensively trained medical teams.



“REVA’s decision to strategically locate a regional headquarters in Arizona sets a new bar for all air-ambulance and medical transports,” said Anthony Highland of AirAmbulanceRatings.com.



“They’re already in a class of their own, but with a regional headquarters in Phoenix, they’re positioned to respond faster and more effectively than any east or west coast services. They may fly all Lear Jets, but I see them taking off like rockets with this move.”



About REVA Air Ambulance

REVA Air Ambulance

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

http://www.flyreva.com/