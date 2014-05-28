Revamped Online Camera Shop Site Returns with New Products

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Online Camera Shop is pleased to announce they have recently reworked their webpage to make it much more user-friendly while continuing to offer the same great products at low prices.



Simon van Rooij, owner of Online Camera Shop, still holds to the same ideals that helped his business be successful: excellent value, fast shipping and a large array of products.



van Rooij has added many new products in addition to the updated and revised website.



HDCVI

HDCVI is a closed circuit security camera system that is perfect for a home or commercial property. Recording in 720p or 1080p is quick and simple.



Expandable up to 500 meters, HDCVI uses a coaxial cable for maximum reach. Standard SDI cameras are limited to 100 meters. This additional reach means added security for personal properties.



Commercial industries should see a drop in insurance because of the increased coverage as well.



WIRELESS CCTV

In the past, thieves only had to snip wires and had full access to a business with no fear of repercussion or being caught. The new wireless CCTV systems have virtually done away with this, but many wise thieves were able to find the computers that stored the images and data as well. This meant consumers with CCTV protection were often at a loss trying to recover stolen property and goods.



“The advent of cloud storage and P2P networks have made wireless systems the best option to protect a home or business,” said van Rooij.



All that is necessary is a computer, wireless Internet and images are quick and easy to see. There is also an app available for a smartphone, so users can get updates almost instantly.



Retirement facilities and elderly care homes will also find the new wireless systems to be ideal. Each monitor can record video and sound, so keeping an eye on loved ones is easier than ever. “It is also ideal for children and babies,” said van Rooij.



Those who are looking for options that are more economic will find the 720p options to be less stressful on the wallet. Promising virtually all of the same features as the 1080p products, the 720p camera systems work equally well.



SDI CAMERAS

Those who need the best possible coverage in security cameras will find the new SDI HDMI goldplated camera to exceed their expectations.



This new 3.0MP camera has all of the best possible features of the highest priced CCTV cameras with a price that is very competitive.



SPY CAMERAS

Some cameras are very obvious, and thieves have learned ways to avoid them carefully. The best possible option are the options that no one recognizes. The current line of spy cameras offered from Online Camera Shop look like innocuous flood lights, but they conceal a powerful camera that shoots 720p.



“The new line of spy cameras also come with wireless P2P cloud options as well,” said van Rooij.



van Rooij also offers discounts to professional installation companies and individuals. Use the contact page for additional information on the discounts.



Additional information, including technical specifications on all products is available at the website. Visit http://www.onlinecamerashop.nl for more. The page is available in English and Dutch.