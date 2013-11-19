Revamped Opportunities for Automated osCommerce to Magento Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Cart2Cart - web based service for automated shopping cart migration, Cart2Cart, officially presents expanded osCommerce to Magento migration opportunities. Now e-merchants are able to transfer all data eliminating the need to hire a programmer for this task.



Catch All Advantages from Automated Migration



The major benefits of automated migration with Cart2Cart include:

1. Ease of use - store owner doesn’t have to be tech savvy to perform successful data transfer. Simple and intuitive step by step wizard will help to perform the migration with no programming skills. Furthermore, the service is web based, so there will be no need to download and install any software.



2. Totally free demo available. Initially demo is a demonstration of a service, which is aimed to illustrate basic functionality. Cart2Cart provides a possibility to move up to 10 entities (products, customers, orders) for free. So, e-merchants will be able to evaluate demo migration results on a Magento store.



3. All in one Data Migration Service Packages. If clients don’t have enough time to perform a migration on their own, they can order one of Data Migration Service Packages. In this case, osCommerce to Magento migration will be performed by Cart2Cart tech engineers and store owners will avoid any migration hassle. Moreover, e-merchants can order one of Data and Design Packages and products, customers, orders as well as store design will be transferred to a new Magento store.



Product and Categories SEO URLs Migration



One of the main things that stops e-merchants from migration is losing SE rankings. To facilitate the process of managing SEO after data migration Cart2Cart introduces a new feature that allows to move products and categories SEO URLs. This feature is available as an additional option, which you can choose while setting store migration. After migration from osCommerce to Magento with this option store owners will get:



- Automated link transfer which requires no programming skills;

- Increased search engine ranking;

- Optimized customer experience with product URLs that easy to browse.



Latest Magento Versions Support



Cart2Cart Team strives to stay up to date and supports all the latest Magento versions. Cart2Cart understands the desire of store owners to use the latest shopping cart release and provides a possibility to transfer all data to the newest Magento Community Edition 1.8. Now e-merchants can benefit from new payment methods, admin order creation, web API components and other updates from a market leader - Magento.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service that provides a possibility to migrate all data from/to 45+ most popular e-Commerce platforms. More than 4 years at eCommerce market led the service to the popularity and recognition. The main aim of a service is to make data migration flawless for any user, whether they are newbies or experts.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com