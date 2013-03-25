RevBuilders Marketing Launches New Website for Vision Therapy Expert

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- As part of a larger rebranding effort for Dr. Tod Davis’ practice by RevBuilders Marketing, Dr. Tod Davis Developmental Optometry and Vision Therapy Services recently launched a redesigned website. The new website comes after numerous efforts to redefine the company’s image in order to help promote vision therapy’s numerous benefits and applications.



Vision therapy is an umbrella term for a number of different treatments and procedures which have been proven to reduce or eliminate the effects of certain vision disorders, such as amblyopia, convergence insufficiency, and strabismus. These procedures are carried out by trained vision therapists under the supervision of a developmental optometrist. “Few people are aware of the major impact that a good vision therapist can have in a child’s life,” says Scot Small, President of RevBuilders Marketing. “We redesigned Dr. Davis’ website to help highlight the positive results many families have noticed from using a vision therapist.”



“We’re excited to be launching our new website,” says Dr. Tod Davis, “RevBuilders Marketing worked closely with us to develop the new website. They made the process smooth from design to launch, making it easy for us to get our message out.”



Online marketing professionals like RevBuilders Marketing are becoming increasingly popular as our society becomes increasingly connected. These professionals fuse various online modes of marketing: web design, content marketing, search engine optimization (or SEO) and online advertising in order to create a cohesive message which fits with their online and offline brand.



“A good website is becoming more important every day,” says Small. “A business is often judged by the quality of its online presence and how easy it is to find them online. That’s why we created this new website for Dr. Davis. The new website better represents the spirit of the office than the old website, and should help get the message out about vision therapy.”



