RevBuilders Marketing to Redesign Commission Express Website

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Digital marketing and web design company RevBuilders Marketing is proud to announce their agreement with long-time client Commission Express to redesign their main website.



Commission Express offers cash flow management for real estate professionals, having pioneered the commission advance industry since 1992. They developed their system to provide local and personal commission advance services to REALTORS® nationwide, and also offer a national franchise opportunity.



With the launch of their new franchise opportunity-focused website USAFranchiseOpportunities.com, Commission Express wanted to pursue updating their main website CommissionExpress.com as the next step. “We know we need to stay current, both in our industry as well as with our online presence,” says Sarah Hess, National Office Manager of Commission Express. “We really liked the clean and up-to-date look of USAFranchiseOpportunities.com, and wanted to freshen up our main website as well.”



“Commission Express never ceases to push the envelope in their industry,” says Scot Small, President & CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “We’re happy to work with them on another a web design project to help show online just how awesome their company is, and to help potential clients quickly find the information they’re looking for and connect with Commission Express representatives.”



The website is expected to launch in the beginning of June. To see the new website when it launches, visit: CommissionExpress.com.



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Web Design, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased traffic into leads and sales for their clients through customized strategies for each client. Visit RevBuilders Marketing: Virginia Web Design, Virginia SEO Company & Virginia Digital Marketing Company



About Commission Express

COMMISSION EXPRESS was founded in the Washington, DC metropolitan area in 1992 by two highly experienced real estate brokers who, after managing offices and owning their own companies, recognized that agents and brokers needed a reliable solution to their cash flow problems. Their goal was to put their experience to work helping other real estate professionals build their businesses and achieve their dreams.



As Independent Contractors operating small independent businesses, the agents and brokers had marketable accounts receivable from earned but unsettled sales commissions. The founders conceived an idea to purchase the accounts receivable at a discount, a process known as factoring. They operated for five years developing the protocols, computer database, forms and reports that were the basis for the current COMMISSION EXPRESS system.



By 1996, the service had become so popular that the founders began offering franchises of the COMMISSION EXPRESS business model to entrepreneurs nationwide. Today, with offices in most major metropolitan areas, COMMISSION EXPRESS is the most popular provider of cash flow for real estate agents and brokers throughout the country.



COMMISSION EXPRESS has advanced thousands of commissions totaling hundreds of millions of dollars and is the only franchised real estate commission advance company in the country. We know the business, we know what we’re doing – and we’re here to make the commission advance process work to your advantage.



For more information, please visit CommissionExpress.com.