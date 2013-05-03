Reveal: Let It Go; Life-Changing Book Empowers Readers to Rebuild Their Souls and Exceed Their Potential

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- While many feel better for ‘bottling up’ their problems, author and Neurologist, Bhuvana Mandalapu, believes it’s a vicious circle that prevents millions from reaching their potential. In his compelling new book, Mandalapu showcases a new philosophical and motivational approach to reaching life’s every goal through knowledge and practice.



‘Reveal: Let it Go’ is more than a book of wisdom; it’s a potentially life-changing resource that exposes the true meaning of harmonious living.



Synopsis:



What makes someone successful? Throughout our lives we may find that any number of things can hold us back; tragedy, grief, financial difficulties, and fear are just some of the reasons we choose not to go after our dreams. We look at those who become great-men like Steve Jobs and women like J.K. Rowling-and wonder at their great lives. Even so, these people have faced problems of their own and overcome them. What is it within them that makes the difference?



In this guide, author and neurologist Bhuvana Mandalapu advocates the constant practice of basic concepts such as don't give up, let it go, and moderation. Living by these rules helps us take advantage of the neuroplasticity of our minds in order to train ourselves to become successful. This consistent practice teaches us to accept our faults and shortcomings in order to bring them into harmony with our strengths and abilities. Simultaneously, as we continue this consistent practice, we can achieve harmony between our conscious and subconscious minds, resulting in a kind of super-consciousness that can help us dominate adversity and achieve even our most incredible goals.



As the author explains, his book acts a catalyst to a lifelong journey of self-improvement and acceptance.



“It’s all about knowing our shortcomings and accepting them, by creating harmony between the conscious and subconscious minds. It then takes constant practice to both achieve and maintain this harmony,” says Mandalapu.



Continuing, “By not giving up and lettings certain things go, people can reach their goals with ease. Real change comes from within and my book will help anyone reach inside and exploit the amazing power of human strength.”



While it places a large focus on mental capabilities, Mandalapu also explores the influence of meditation and balanced nutrition.



“Nutrition and meditation form a miraculous gift when combined in the right balance. With this in mind, my book also explores the importance of rebuilding our soul by continuously learning and improving our brain and our mind’s capabilities, with the help of consistent but moderate meditation practice and ideal dietary practices,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Reveal: Let it Go’, published by iUniverse, is due for release on April 25th. Pre-orders can be placed at: http://amzn.to/103vSkP



About the Author: Bhuvana Mandalapu

Bhuvana Mandalapu, MD, is a practicing Neurologist and Internist in Austin, Texas. He lives with wife and two children.