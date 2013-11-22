Revealed List of Top 10 Christmas Toys 2013 Your Kids Will Want to Have This Christmas

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- TopXmasToysOnline2013.com has officially revealed their own list of top 10 Christmas Toys of 2013. It takes a lot to get on the top 10 Christmas list, but they predict that the toys on this list are what most children will want this year because the toys are eye catching, fun and exciting.



The list was created to help parents, grandparents and friends figure out exactly what to tell Santa to bring for the children in their life. TopXmasToysOnline2013.com is focused on making Christmas shopping easier than ever before.



Here are three toys that are on the top 10 Christmas Toys 2013 list …



Number One: Big Hugs Elmo



Almost every holiday season, Elmo finds a way to get on the top 10 list of Christmas toys and it is perfectly understandable – Elmo is loved by many. With Big Hugs Elmo, children will feel the love, because when they give him a hug, he will hug them back. Not only does Elmo give hugs, he can also dance and sing (children can sing along with him). In addition, he has four imagination scenarios about rabbits, astronauts, horses and frogs. When it comes time to go to sleep, lay Elmo down and he will sing a lullaby and get sleepy too. This toy is perfect for preschoolers, because with this Elmo, there are so many fun possibilities.



Number Two: LeapPad Ultra



The LeapPad Ultra is a great tablet for children between the ages of four to nine. This tablet for children is a 7 inch learning tablet with a nice hi-res screen. It has built in Wi-FI, so children can browse the web. Children should never be left on the Internet, without some form of parental involvement. For this reason, the tablet has extra parental settings, so parents will be able to control the content their children are able to view on the device. It offers kid-safe web access to a library of 800+ kid friendly apps, games, eBooks and more). If you want to get a good toy that will encourage the children to learn, then this would be a great one. It features a total of 8 GB on-board memory. 8GB can hold up to 140 Game Apps or 40,000 photos. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery, a front and back camera and much more. The learning programs on the tablet make learning fun and exciting. This is the type of Christmas toy that children will hold on to and not want to put down.



Number Three: Furby Boom



Furby has been popping up a lot lately and it seems like each time a new one comes out, it is smarter than the ones before. Almost every kid (and some adults) out there has included this Furby at the top of their Christmas list for 2013. The Furby Boom has new personalities, fad fur and more content. The New Furby Boom has an app called the Furblings App, which interacts with the toy. With the app, he can have Xrays done, poop and get cleaned. The App will also give children little “furblings” to take care of. This is great for children who enjoy having toys that speak back to them. Remember, as with the recent Furby, the personality will all depend on how they are treated – treat them bad and they’ll change into an angry personality.



As you see, each one of the toys on the list has something special to offer. In order to view the complete top 10 Xmas list 2013, simply go to TopXmasToysOnline2013.com. The complete list is posted on their homepage.



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TopXmasToysOnline2013 is focused on making “Santa’s” job easier by offering a top ten Christmas list.