Revealing Growth: Managed DNS Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2024 -- The global Managed DNS Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The migration of applications and services to the cloud has led to increased demand for DNS solutions that seamlessly integrate with cloud environments. Managed DNS can provide the scalability and flexibility needed in cloud-based infrastructures.



Based on cloud deployment, the public cloud segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period



Public cloud refers to using cloud computing equipment on a publicly accessible platform outside suppliers supply. Organizations choose managed DNS to outsource the operational complexities of DNS management. DNS converts human-readable domain names into machine-understandable IP addresses. When hosted on public clouds, these services take advantage of resilient redundancy, worldwide distribution, and scalability. Public cloud platforms' scalability enables resources to be dynamically adjusted in response to fluctuating demand, guaranteeing peak performance even during periods of high traffic. Managed DNS in a public cloud can give users in various geographic areas low-latency responses thanks to data centers that are thoughtfully dispersed worldwide.



Based on cloud deployment, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Hybrid cloud configuration seamlessly blends the advantages of both private and public cloud environments. This approach, combining on-premises infrastructure, private cloud resources, and public cloud services, facilitates a dynamic and flexible DNS management strategy. The hybrid model allows organizations to scale their DNS infrastructure efficiently, ensuring adaptability to changing demands and traffic patterns. Security and control are addressed through the ability to maintain sensitive data and applications in a private cloud or on-premises environment while leveraging the scalability of public cloud resources for DNS services. The distributed nature of a hybrid cloud architecture contributes to redundancy and disaster recovery, enhancing the resilience and availability of critical DNS components.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The managed DNS market in the Asia Pacific region has grown significantly. There is a noticeable trend of businesses in diverse sectors embracing managed DNS solutions to bolster their online presence, enhance website performance, and fortify cybersecurity measures. Leading market players such as AWS, Cloudflare, Akamai, and NS1 are actively expanding their service portfolios and forging strategic alliances to meet the escalating demand for secure and efficient DNS services in the region. The surge in adoption is notably driven by security considerations, with a particular emphasis on mitigating DDoS attacks and addressing DNS-related threats. Moreover, there is a growing preference for solutions offering low latency and high-performance DNS resolution to optimize user experiences. The competitive landscape is witnessing ongoing innovations in DNS technologies, prioritizing reliability, scalability, and advanced threat intelligence. Vendors are also attuned to regional data protection regulations, reflecting a nuanced approach across various Asia Pacific countries.



Market Players



The managed DNS market comprises major providers, such as AWS (US), Cloudflare (US), DNS Made Easy (US), GoDaddy (US), Vercara (US), Akamai (US), CDNetworks (US), Microsoft (US), NS1 (US), Oracle (US), CloudfloorDNS (US), Google (US), F5 (US), No-IP (US), Netriplex (US), easyDNS (Canada), ClouDNS (Bulgaria), DNSimple (US), EuroDNS (Luxembourg), Gransy (Czech Republic), BlueCat (Canada), NuSEC (US), Rage4 (Ireland), StackPath (US), Total Uptime (US), PowerDNS (Netherlands). These competitors have used various growth methods to increase their market share in the managed DNS industry, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.



Key Dynamic Factors For Managed DNS Market:



Growing Internet Penetration: As organisations look to ensure dependable and effective domain resolution, the growing number of internet users and the expansion of online services fuel the demand for Managed DNS solutions.



Security Concerns: Businesses are paying more attention to securing their online presence as a result of the increase in cyberthreats and attacks. Demand is probably going to be higher for managed DNS services that incorporate improved security features like threat intelligence and DDoS prevention.



Globalisation of Business: A dependable and widely dispersed DNS infrastructure is essential as organisations grow internationally. There is a great need for managed DNS services that provide a strong worldwide network of servers to guarantee low latency and high availability.



Cloud usage: One major reason propelling the Managed DNS market is the usage of cloud services. Scalable and adaptable DNS solutions are frequently needed by businesses using cloud infrastructure to support their distributed and dynamic applications.



Internet of Things (IoT) Growth: As IoT devices proliferate, DNS management has become more difficult. Organisations operating in this field want managed DNS services that can effectively manage the increasing quantity of IoT devices and their connection requirements.



Regulations and Compliance: Businesses now prioritise adhering to data protection laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Adoption of managed DNS providers with capabilities to assist businesses in adhering to these laws is probably going to expand.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Key competitors in the Managed DNS market are engaged in fierce competition with one another as they compete for market share and uniqueness. Prominent entities, encompassing both well-established market leaders and up-and-coming competitors, provide a wide range of goods and services. Market segmentation is essential to comprehending the complex dynamics of this environment. The market shows regional differences in competitive dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and demand. By customising services to match the distinct DNS requirements of particular sectors, industry verticals help to further differentiate market segments. Another important segmentation consideration is the size of the company; small and medium-sized businesses may have different DNS requirements than do huge firms. A complex market structure is influenced by several service types, such as secondary DNS, recursive DNS, and authoritative DNS.



