Revealing Growth: Speech-to-Text API Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Latest Trends Analysis 2026

Speech-to-text APIs enable users to convert speech or audio content into textual formats. Such solutions are helpful in transcribing audio or video content into searchable formats, which help in marketing, customer care, and fraud detection and prevention applications.



Call centers, nowadays, are flooded with large volumes of customer data accumulated through hours of interactions each day. Speech-to-text APIs have emerged as crucial tools to transcribe such data into textual formats and apply various analytics to extract meaningful insights and drive business performance. The software solutions are integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ML technologies to deliver real-time and accurate results to the customers.



Speech-to-text solutions have a huge impact on banking, insurance, retail, and enterprise verticals. These solutions enable natural, human-like conversations with machines and achieve high accuracy levels with the appropriate finetuning of vernacular characteristics. Owing to their high growth and rising popularity, such solutions are becoming increasingly mainstream across industries, such as travel and hospitality and transportation and logistics. Enterprises are adopting such solutions to accurately transcribe the audio content into textual formats.



During the pandemic, many companies experienced a significant increase in pressure from customers, while their number of available employees decreased. Many contact centers were unable to cope with demand or closed because of lockdown restrictions, leading to long delays in customer service queries, which significantly affected the customer experience. As businesses develop a more strategic approach that delivers resilience into operations through flexibility and scalability while at the same time working to improve operational efficiencies, so speech-to-text API is rising to the forefront of technology enablers. Data analytics application builders seek medical speech recognition capabilities that help them efficiently and accurately transcribe video and audio containing COVID-19 terminology into text for downstream analytics.



For instance, AWS offers Amazon Transcribe Medical, a fully managed speech recognition (ASR) service that makes it easy to add medical speech-to-text capabilities to any application. Powered by deep learning, the service offers a ready-to-use medical speech recognition model that users can integrate into a variety of voice applications in the healthcare and life sciences domain. Users can use the custom vocabulary feature to accurately transcribe specific medical terminologies, such as medicine names, product brands, medical procedures, illnesses, or COVID-19-related terminology.



Some of the major players in the Speech-to-text API market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Verint (US), Baidu (China), Twilio (US), Speechmatics (UK), VoiceCloud (US), VoiceBase (US), Voci (US), Kasisto (US), Nexmo (US), Contus (India), GoVivace (US), GL Communications (US), Wit.ai (US), VoxSciences (US), Rev (US), Vocapia Research (France), Deepgram (US), Otter.ai (US), AssemblyAI (US), Verbit (US), Behavioral Signals (US), Chorus.ai (US), Gnani.ai (India), Sayint.ai (India), and Amberscript (Netherlands).



Google (US) is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Its core products and platforms include Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, and each of them has over 1 billion active users every month. Google has built a platform in the cloud and invests in infrastructure, security, data management, analytics, and AI. The company's global clientele is spread across verticals, such as automotive, BFSI, retail and eCommerce, education, energy, engineering, entertainment, environment, food, beverage, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, telecommunications and IT, transportation, and travel and hospitality. As more digital experiences are being built in the cloud, the company's cloud products are focusing on helping enterprises of all sizes take advantage of the latest technologies and efficiently run their businesses. Google invests in platforms such as Android mobile OS, Chrome browser, Chrome OS, and Daydream Virtual Reality (VR). It operates through 70 offices in more than 50 countries.



Microsoft (US) develops software, services, devices, and solutions to compete in the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. With the increase in investments in the mix-reality cloud, Microsoft enables its customers to digitalize their business processes. The company's offerings include cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, platforms, and content. Its product offerings include Operating Systems (OS), cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games.



Microsoft's platforms and tools help drive the productivity of small businesses, the competitiveness of large businesses, and the efficiency of the public sector. The company works on three pillars, which include privacy, cybersecurity, and responsible AI, to provide tools and frameworks for its customers to encourage policy change. It focuses on investing in data centers and other hybrid and edge infrastructure to enhance its service offerings. Microsoft operates in three segments: productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The productivity and business processes offer dynamic business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based applications across ERP and CRM, Dynamics ERP on-premises, and Dynamics CRM on-premises. It has a geographical presence in more than 190 countries across North America, APAC, Latin America, MEA, and Europe.



